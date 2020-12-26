33,393 Shares in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QD. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,804,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Qudian by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 168,111 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qudian by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

