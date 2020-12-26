$35.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $35.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $147.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.96 million, with estimates ranging from $109.02 million to $189.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SGMO opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

