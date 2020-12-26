$392.58 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $392.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the highest is $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,698 shares of company stock worth $3,547,383 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.69. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

