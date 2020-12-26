3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.55. 2,027,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,896,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Specifically, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

