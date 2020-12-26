$44.12 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.18 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $180.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.26 million to $189.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.33 million, with estimates ranging from $171.24 million to $205.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNR. BidaskClub upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR opened at $17.40 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

