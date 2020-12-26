$48.03 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $48.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.60 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $58.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $215.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.13 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,564. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.