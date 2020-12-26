$51.65 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report sales of $51.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $49.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.45 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,845,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $660.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

