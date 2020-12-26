$514.85 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $514.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.20 million and the highest is $533.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $482.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

