$516.37 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce sales of $516.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.70 million to $538.60 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $485.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:COLD opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

