$52.04 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce sales of $52.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $234.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.65 million to $234.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $266.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

