$539.13 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post sales of $539.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.83 million and the highest is $548.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $570.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of BV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. 66,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.