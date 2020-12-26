$6.14 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce sales of $6.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.48 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $9.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $26.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,371 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,272.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at $655,696.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,479. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

