$71.54 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $71.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.98 million to $72.46 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $80.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $294.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.87 million to $295.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.86 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $305.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

WRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 146,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 387,310 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

