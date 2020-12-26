AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 86.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AAON were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AAON by 1,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AAON by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.48 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAON. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.