ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. ABB posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 587,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

