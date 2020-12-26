Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.29

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 9327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

