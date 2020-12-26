Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 445,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 191,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

