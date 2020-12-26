Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $66.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.