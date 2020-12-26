AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and BitForex. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.35 million and $103,248.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00278685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014868 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001753 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, Bibox, OKEx, BitForex, CoinBene, Huobi and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

