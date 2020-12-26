Aigang Market Capitalization Hits $78,831.51 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 79.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. In the last week, Aigang has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $78,831.51 and $270.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00040953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00284214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015179 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

