AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading 5.1% Higher

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.07. 5,290,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,086,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a current ratio of 50.01.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

