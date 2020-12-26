Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $15.17 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 million, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 209.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $172,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

