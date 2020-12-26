Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 114.7% Over Last Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 179.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 114.7% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $388,837.59 and $54.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

