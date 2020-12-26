Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.39.

ALDX stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

