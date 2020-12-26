Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.76 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $367.81 million and approximately $61.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00125725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00629979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00190851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00325741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00087894 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,180,224,006 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

