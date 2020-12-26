Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $407.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.01 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $451.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 416,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,300. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

