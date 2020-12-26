Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Price Target Cut to $1.10

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.