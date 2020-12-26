AlphaValue Upgrades Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Sell

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.16. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.