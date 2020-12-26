alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Trading Up 13.7%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)’s stock price traded up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

About alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

