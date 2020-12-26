Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $12.62

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $11.40. Altimmune shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 29,969 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.