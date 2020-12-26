Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 23,788 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 415% compared to the average daily volume of 4,616 put options.

Shares of MO opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

