Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $433.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

