Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

