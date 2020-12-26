Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.54.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.35. 50,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $298.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $81,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.