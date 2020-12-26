American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 293,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,397. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.