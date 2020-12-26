American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

AMH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.47. 688,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

