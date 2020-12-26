American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 25.5% on Insider Selling

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY)’s stock price fell 25.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 6,420,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,110% from the average session volume of 200,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Specifically, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,609,383.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

