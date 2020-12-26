American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,209 shares of company stock valued at $99,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

