American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

