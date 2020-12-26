Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

