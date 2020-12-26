Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.43. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 97,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,546. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.