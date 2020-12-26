Amoveo (VEO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $173.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $16.86 or 0.00063903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00041474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00283055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015094 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.