Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.73 Million

Equities analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $979.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.72 million and the highest is $986.50 million. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASGN opened at $84.14 on Friday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

