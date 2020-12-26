Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,560,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.40. 325,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

