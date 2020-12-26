Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($1.06). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.13. 79,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

