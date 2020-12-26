Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce sales of $730.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.20 million and the lowest is $726.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $833.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $78.09. 31,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.37 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

