Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,931. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,899,000 after acquiring an additional 212,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,588,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

