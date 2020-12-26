Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 80,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,956. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.