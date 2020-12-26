Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.01). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($6.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.83) to ($6.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($8.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.