Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $68.86

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

ALRM stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $98.88. 193,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,249. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,755 shares of company stock worth $16,155,738. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 343.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 44.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 591,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

